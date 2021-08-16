Getty Image
The Kid Laroi And Justin Bieber ‘Stay’ On Top Of The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week

Last week, The Kid Laroi earned his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week with his Justin Bieber collaboration “Stay.” Now, the single has lived up to its name: On the Hot 100 chart dated August 21, the track has remained in the No. 1 spot for a second consecutive week.

Meanwhile, a notable debut on the chart is the latest single from The Weeknd, “Take My Breath,” which premieres at No. 6. Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” remains at No. 2, where it has been for some time. In fact, it’s held that spot for a record-tying amount of time: The only ever song to spend at least 11 weeks at No. 2 is Whitney Houston’s 1995 single “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”

When “Stay” debuted at No. 1, Laroi and Bieber made their home countries proud: The song is Bieber’s eighth No. 1, which ties him with Drake for the most all-time among Canadian artists. Meanwhile, as for Laroi, “Stay” is the first song by an Australian-born solo male artist to top the Hot 100 in 40 years, since Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.” He’s also the first Australian-born artist to top the Hot 100 since Sia, who was No. 1 for four weeks in August 2016 with the Sean Paul collaboration “Cheap Thrills.”

