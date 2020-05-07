Kim Petras just as busy as just about anybody in 2019, when she had a nine-week stretch where she released a new single once per week, in the lead-up to her Clarity album. Understandably, Petras has taken a breather since then, but she’s not about to let summer pass without dropping a banger for the occasion. Today, she has released “Malibu,” a sunny pop-rock track that sounds like a 2020 descendant of Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.”

Petras says of the song, “‘Malibu’ is a return to color, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most. After Clarity, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I’ve been feeling. I just want ‘Malibu’ to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties. I hope this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day.”

She has also shared an animated visual for the track, which serves as a sort of infomercial/behind-the-scenes factory tour of Malibu Moon Tanning Oil, presumably made so tanners the world over no longer need a sunny day to get their bronze on.

Watch the “Malibu” video above.