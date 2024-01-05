On December 22, Billboard was the first to report that Pulse Events’ Krazy Super Concert was headed to Los Angeles for the first time, with former Uproxx cover stars aespa and THE BOYZ as headliners. This morning, January 5, BIGBANGs’s TAEYANG was officially added as a headliner, while (G)I-DLE, Lauv, and ZEROBASEONE will also join the lineup. Krazy Super Concert will go down at LA’s BMO Stadium on Saturday, February 10, in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

“I’m thrilled to bring the Krazy Super Concert series to Los Angeles,” Pulse Events CEO Luffy Huang said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this for quite some time, and we can’t wait to celebrate Lunar New Year with the incredible artist lineup and all the fans.”

Per a press release, a pre-sale for general admission tickets and VIP packages will run on Tuesday, January 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The public sale will follow on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. You can register for early access now on Krazy Super Concert’s official website.

According to Billboard, Krazy Super Concert (previously known as Krazy K-Pop Super Concert) earned $457,000 at UBS Arena in New York on August 26. “That concert featured IVE, AB6IX, Kwon Eun Bi, Cravity, and Shownu, and Hyungwon of Monsta X performing and meeting East Coast fans as Pulse’s first K-pop concert of its kind after building its name by hosting dozens of EDM shows through the years,” the publication relayed.