Lady Gaga‘s debut studio album, The Fame, is turning fifteen this year — and the pop star is honoring the anniversary in a very fun way. The album will receive a blue 2LP vinyl release as part of a special reissue.

She also dropped some new merch tied to the era, including a “Boys Boys Boys” themed hoodie, sweatpants, and tank top. There is a neon blue hoodie with a print of Gaga from that time — with a similar sweat and tank combo to match. Additionally, fans can pick up a “Just Dance” crop top, a tote bag, or some other heavy metal-style shirt designs.

At the time of The Fame‘s original release in 2008, the record reached No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Gaga two chart-topping singles with “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.”

“I am taking it to another level. I mean my records are borderline dance records,” Gaga told The Guardian during a 2009 interview when she was reportedly just 22. “They’ve got a real electro-rock heart and soul, and the vibe of the sentiment is pop, but there’s a lot of people that were like, ‘This is a dance record.'”

The album’s official anniversary is tomorrow, August 19.

Gaga’s blue vinyl of The Fame is currently available to order here.