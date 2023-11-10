Lana Del Rey was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. It’s the second time she’s been up for the award, after 2019 masterpiece Norman Fucking Rockwell! (which lost to Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?). LDR isn’t the frontrunner, not in a category with Taylor Swift, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo, but if there’s an upset, she would set a fun record by having the album with the longest title to win Album of the Year.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is 10 words long. Only two Album of the Year winners since 1990 are over five words: the aforementioned When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2020 and U2’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb in 2006 (O Brother, Where Art Thou? would make it three if you include “Soundtrack” in the title, but that’s pushing it). Going further back, there’s others that are six words (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by… some band) and one at seven words (By The Time I Get To Phoenix by Glen Campbell), but nothing double digits, like Lana’s album.

A majority of the most famous albums of all-time have short, punchy titles: Thriller, Rumours, Illmatic, etc. Meanwhile, Lana is releasing albums with “f*cking” in the title and giving Fiona Apple a run for her money (OK, it’s not that long). Doesn’t Taylor Swift have enough Album of the Year Grammys? Give it to the part-time Waffle House waitress.

You can find the full list of 2024 Grammy nominations here.