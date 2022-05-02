Lana Del Rey has collaborated with country star Nikki Lane before — whether it be through Lane co-writing the Chemtrails Over The Country Club track “Breaking Up Slowly” or Lane joining Del Rey on stage in Texas for “Prettiest Girl In Country Music.” Yesterday, the pair took a stage beside one another again, this time at the Stagecoach Festival in California. The “Summertime Sadness” singer joined Lane for “Breaking Up Slowly” and “Look Away.”

Their harmonies are powerful and haunting, and their chemistry is especially palpable when they share a microphone. Watch clips of their performance below.

When Lane joined Del Rey on stage in January, Del Rey spoke to the audience about the meaning behind “Prettiest Girl In Country Music” during the concert and revealed that it was created after Lane told her story about being hit on by an older man.

“Nikki told me a little story about him about he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her,” Lana said. “And he said, ‘How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?’ and I was like, ‘Bleh!'” She added, “So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded.”