Lana Del Rey just keeps it coming with new music. In 2021 the singer released two albums in the span of two months: Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters. This year, she’s already released the song “Watercolor Eyes,” which also appeared in the trailer for HBO’s hit show Euphoria. Now it seems like Del Rey could have more music on the way thanks to a recent appearance she made during a concert in Austin, Texas. Country singer Nikki Lane was performing during in the city when Lana and singer Sierra Ferrell accompanied her on stage to perform their new song “Prettiest Girl In Country Music.”

Del Ray also spoke to the audience about the song during the concert and revealed that it was created after Lane told her story about being hit on by an older man. “Nikki told me a little story about him about he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her,” Lana said. “And he said, ‘How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?’ and I was like, ‘Bleh!’” She added, “So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded.”

The trio’s performance comes after the US Army earned plenty of attention on Twitter after they used a quote from Lana Del Rey to encourage female soldiers.