Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine, is celebrating its tenth anniversary today (September 27). In honor of the record that resonated with so many young fans at the time, the pop star had a few surprises in store.

First, she released a new merch collection tied to a full decade of the album. One of the shirts mimics the DARE logo, replacing it with “PURE,” and “Heroine” placed below. On the back, it reads “10 Years Clean” in bold letters.

The other is a long-sleeved top that is a CD image of the album — and appears to have a “With thanks to” dedication in tiny print on the back. Both are available to pre-order from Lorde’s website and will ship on December 1.

Lorde also released a special issue of her newsletter, where she unearthed some photos of herself as a sixteen year old and from that era.

“Going back through all of this has reminded me of something that feels important to point out, whether you make art or not: everything starts out as a bunch of bullsh*t in a laptop,” she wrote to fans. “Pure Heroine was a handful of Photo Booth selfies and emotional Word documents and Tumblr posts (and a gorgeous over-decorated bedroom) before it was even one song. I had no reason, on paper, to believe that I was capable of anything.”

Check out some of the photos below.