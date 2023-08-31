Last year, Madonna turned a lot of heads with her bizarre appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “This interview is going to be all about flirtation and seduction,” the “Like A Prayer” singer said before later sliding onto Fallon’s desk, pushing his mugs aside, and laying her body out while Fallon bashfully yelled at her to stop.

On Sirius XM’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, Anderson Cooper discussed his own weird experience with Madonna in 2015. The pop star invited him onstage at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn and began spanking and humping him during “Unapologetic B*tch.”

“That [moment,] I choose to forget. I’m mortified,” he told Kelly Ripa. “I mean, I loved the whole idea, I love the experience of it. I don’t love the video that exists of it, the reality.”

“I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” he continued. “I was terrible. I danced terribly. It was mortifying.”

“We all watch people perform at these stages and they make it look like it’s all so natural and normal,” he said. “Even the way they’re like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I [was] like, ‘I don’t, do I skip?'”

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.