After Madonna took the stage at the 2023 Grammys, people online took notice of her appearance, which was enough to make her a trending topic on Twitter. Many commented that her face looked different than usual, and now, weeks later, Madonna is poking fun at the situation.

On Twitter yesterday (February 20), she shared a photo of herself and wrote, “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol [crying laughing emoji].”

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

If Madonna actually did get something like facial filler injections shortly before the Grammys, that could explain swelling she may have been experiencing. Koha Skin Clinics explains, “Dermal fillers cause swelling and bruising because the injection process causes minor trauma to the area. Swelling is just the body’s natural response to this trauma as the area heals. It is normal to experience some swelling after dermal fillers, but the amount can vary from person to person.”

In an Instagram post shortly after the show, Madonna addressed the “Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face” and wrote in part, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

