Major Lazer, the electro-dance crew made of up Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, announced last week that its fourth studio album, Music Is The Weapon, is coming soon. The group has only shared one single from the upcoming record so far — “Oh My Gawd” with Nicki Minaj. While their album announcement didn’t arrive with new music, the group continues to tease the project with an animated video for their “Oh My Gawd” track.

Directed by Reel Goats and animated by Mathematics, Major Lazer’s “Oh My Gawd” video brings each of the contributors’ characters to life. Arriving with an unexpected guest, an awkward family dinner ensues between the artists. In a statement about the track, contributor Mr. Eazi gushed over the opportunity to collaborate with Major Lazer.

“This record was really fun to make and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it!” Eazi said. “Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!”

Along with sharing the “Oh My Gawd” video, Major Lazer announced they will bring live music back this year — sort of. The crew are going on an abbreviated socially distant tour later this month and stopping by large arenas across the country to perform drive-in concerts.

Watch the “Oh My Gawd” video above and check out Major Lazer’s drive-in tour dates below.

10/23 — Riverside, CA @ Rubidoux Drive-In Theater

10/24 — Burlingame, CA @ HotBox Pop-Up

10/26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak

10/27 — Forth Worth, TX @ Coyote Drive-In

10/29 — Columbus, OH @ Westland Drive-In

10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ ATL Motor Speedway

11/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Speedway

Tickets to Major Lazer’s live shows are available now. Get them here.

Music Is The Weapon is out 10/23 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.