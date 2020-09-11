Debuting her third verse in as many months, Nicki Minaj aims to keep her Barbs happy as they await her upcoming album with her guest feature alongside Mr. Eazi and fellow Nigerian act K4mo on Major Lazer’s “Oh My Gawd.” The track combines Major Lazer’s EDM world with Mr. Eazi and K4mo’s Afrobeats sound while allowing Nicki to thrive in the best of both worlds on the hip-shaking track. The song is slated to arrive on Major Lazer’s upcoming fourth album, Lazerism, and was originally teased for a July release, but a few delays pushed the song away from a mid-summer arrival.

The song arrives just weeks after Nicki Minaj joined Ty Dolla Sign for their “Expensive” collaboration. The track, which is set to appear on Ty Dolla Sign’s upcoming Dream House album, honors the high-class and materialistic woman, a role Nicki plays on the song. Other songs with a Nicki Minaj feature that have arrived include ASAP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips,” which also features MadeinTYO, and Tekashi 69’s “Trollz,” a song that gave Nicki her second career Billboard chart-topping single following. Nicki’s first No. 1 single arrived with her and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix. In conjunction with its release, Mr. Eazi also spoke on the song and how it came together.

“This record was really fun to make, and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!”

