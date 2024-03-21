In 2020, Maren Morris embarked on the RSVP Tour. Now, she’s back at it again: Today (March 21), Morris announced the RSVP Redux Tour, a brief run on which she’ll be joined by Betty Who on some dates. The tour will also mark the fifth anniversary of Morris’ 2019 album Girl.

The tour begins in San Francisco on May 29 before stopping off in Bend, OR; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boise, ID; Salt Lake City, UT; Phoenix, AZ; Morrison, CO; Dillon, CO; Lincoln, CA; and Sandpoint, ID.

Concerning tickets, the general on-sale begins on March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there’s an artist pre-sale kicking off on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as additional pre-sales leading up to the general on-sale. Find more information about tickets on Morris’ website.

Find all of Morris’ upcoming tour dates below.