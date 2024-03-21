In 2020, Maren Morris embarked on the RSVP Tour. Now, she’s back at it again: Today (March 21), Morris announced the RSVP Redux Tour, a brief run on which she’ll be joined by Betty Who on some dates. The tour will also mark the fifth anniversary of Morris’ 2019 album Girl.
The tour begins in San Francisco on May 29 before stopping off in Bend, OR; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boise, ID; Salt Lake City, UT; Phoenix, AZ; Morrison, CO; Dillon, CO; Lincoln, CA; and Sandpoint, ID.
Concerning tickets, the general on-sale begins on March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there’s an artist pre-sale kicking off on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as additional pre-sales leading up to the general on-sale. Find more information about tickets on Morris’ website.
Find all of Morris’ upcoming tour dates below.
Maren Morris 2024 Tour Dates: RSVP Redux Tour
05/29 @ San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/31 @ Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^
06/01 @ Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
06/03 @ Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/05 @ Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
06/06 @ Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
06/08 @ Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
06/11 @ Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
06/12 @ Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
06/14 @ Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
07/31 @ Sandpoint, ID @ Festival at Sandpoint
^ with Betty Who