Maren Morris, no stranger to giving some shade to problematic celebrities, weighed in today on Candace Cameron-Bure making recent homophobic comments. The Full House star had announced she’d be contributing to the Great American Family channel. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cameron-Bure shared that the programming would “keep traditional marriage at the core,” sparking serious controversy.

“Make DJ gay again,” Morris joked in a comment on Instagram. The viral post, complete with a photo of Cameron-Bure, reads, “you went decades without ever having to see an LGBTQ character on screen. now, we’re in 1 out of 5 movies. sorry if this disturbs you. sending thoughts and prayers.”

“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera,” Cameron-Bure offered as a rebuttal to the WSJ backlash. However, she also left the Hallmark Channel after a commercial featuring a same-sex couple aired, which… We will let the actions speak for themselves.

In addition to Morris jumping in, other celebrities have too. One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton tweeted her reaction to Cameron-Bure’s comments. “Make your money, honey,” she posted. “You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause also gave some clapping hands emojis under the same viral post as Morris.