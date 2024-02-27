Marriott Bonvoy, the travel program of Marriott International, is a touring sponsor of some upcoming stops on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. This allows them to host a pretty killer sweepstakes they announced today (February 27): A lucky fan and a guest can win trips to see not one, not two, but three different Swift concerts, all for free.

The sweepstakes, which is open to Marriott Bonvoy members, gives entrants the opportunity to win one of three prizes.

The first prize is the one teased above, which includes three separate trips to see The Eras Tour, at select concerts in Europe, the USA, and Canada. Each trip is four days and three nights, and includes air travel, hotel accommodations, two concert tickets, and a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift.

The other two prizes would be pretty sweet to lock down, too. One is basically the same as the first one, except it’s specifically for one show in Vancouver. The other offers two tickets to see Swift in either Stockholm, Madrid, Zurich, Milan, Hamburg, Vienna, Miami, New Orleans,

Indianapolis, Toronto, or Vancouver, as well as a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift.

Peggy Roe — Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International — says, “Fueled by a deep desire to experience her shows live, Taylor Swift fans have traveled near and far to be a part of this once-in-a lifetime experience, and now, Marriott Bonvoy is helping fans make their passion a reality. People today are craving community and connection through shared experiences. We designed Marriott Bonvoy to give members access to people, places and passions they love, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be extending this unforgettable experience to new and existing members around the world.”

Find more information about the Marriott Bonvoy Sweepstakes here.