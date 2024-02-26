Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan dating? Recently, it has appeared so, although neither has come out and declared it. Keoghan, though, fueled the rumors this weekend with his social media activity.

On February 23, at the first The Eras Tour concert at Sydney, Australia’s Accor Stadium, Carpenter (who is opening for that round of shows) joined Taylor Swift on stage, where the two sang duet on “White Horse.” Carpenter later shared some photos and videos from the performance on Instagram and reflected on the full-circle moment, writing, “9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this sh*t coming! i love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will. thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!! See you tonight.”

This is where Keoghan comes in: On the post, he commented simply with a princess emoji.

He wasn’t the only notable commenter, by the way: Gayle wrote, “iconic!!!!”; Gracie Abrams chimed in with a bunch of hearts; and No. 1 Taylor Swift fan Flavor Flav came through with some applause emojis.

Back in August, Carpenter reflected on opening for Swift and what it means to her, saying, “I’ve been growing up with her advice in her songs because it’s very much a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special. Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she’s just so amazing.”