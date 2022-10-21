“All About That Bass” singer Meghan Trainor has a new album out today called Takin’ It Back, but there’s something else that’s demanding her fans’ attention. She went viral this week when a picture of a Spirit Halloween nun costume circulated and people suspected it was her.
Instead of ignoring or debunking this interesting theory, she made a tweet, writing, “Yes. It’s me.” Succinct but enough to make fans flip out in the replies with more jokes. Also, a good way to promote the new album. She has since confirmed to Rolling Stone that she was only kidding in the tweet, despite the uncanny similarities.
Yes. It’s me https://t.co/o1wnZLVgPm
— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 20, 2022
Upon announcing her new album in June, Trainor said, “I just felt like anything I ever achieved is all gone. I haven’t been out in public and [for] so long trying to be safe, and it crippled me a little bit with my confidence. And so coming back with music, I was also so hard on myself. I thought all these songs were trash. Every idea I would come up with, I would say, ‘Is this trash or amazing?’ ‘Is this garbage or is this dope?’ And everyone was like, ‘This is your best work yet.’”