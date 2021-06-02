Whether its through donating a percentage of merch items or setting up donation pages, many celebrities have given to charity in the last year. But singer/songwriter Mike Posner decided to take things one step further and summit the world’s tallest mountain in the name of charity.

Posner has been on the journey for well over a month, and he’s just now made it to the top. His aim was to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center, an organization that works alongside communities to create economic opportunities, transform the justice system, and promote equitable and just cities, and he’s already nearing his $250,000 goal.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday morning, Posner announced he had successfully made it to Mount Everest’s summit. “This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest,” he announced. “That’s what I call a sunrise.”

Posner has been documenting his long journey on social media. He shared videos of him serenading at lodge camps with his acoustic guitar, talking to local Sherpa people, and being chased by mobs of adorable dogs.

Posner explained his inspiration for wanting to summit Mount Everest in his GoFundMe page‘s description. The singer said he was devastated by the loss of his father, who was a Detroit criminal defense attorney. After trekking across the US, the singer was motivated to climb the world’s tallest mountain: