On Sunday, October 28, during an interview with Mirror, Miley Cyrus shared her admiration for a fellow entertainer, Billie Eilish. It’s not the first time Cyrus has showered the “What Was I Made For” singer with compliments, but she did double down on her hope to collaborate with her in the future.

“I absolutely love Billie Eilish,” said Cyrus. “She’s one of the coolest artists out there at the moment.”

She continued, “What impressed me so much is that she is already an authentic artist. She knows exactly the story she wants to tell and exactly the message she wants to express in her work. I’m in total awe of her. When I was her age, I didn’t know who I was as an artist and was still being heavily influenced by others. But she knows exactly who she is, and it is just so impressive.”

During a sit-down with British Vogue in June 2021, Cyrus first planted the seed. When asked if there was anyone left for her to collaborate with, she said, “There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting. I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Billie Eilish hasn’t responded to the call-out yet.