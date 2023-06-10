Rock, pop, and now, country — it’s safe to say that Avril Lavigne has done it all. Last night (June 9) at CMA Fest 2023, Miranda Lambert brought out Lavigne during her performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Before introducing Lavigne, Lambert said she was about to “make more badass happen right now.” She then noted her “new bestie” was about to arrive to the stage, welcoming Lavigne to the performance.

Lavigne and Lambert then performed “Kerosene,” which is one of Lambert’s earliest hits. Maintaining the throwback vibe, “Kerosene” smoothly transitioned to Lavigne’s 2002 breakthrough hit, “Sk8er Boi.”

In fan-shared footage, the audience is heard cheering with nostalgia after hearing the songs that made them fans from the beginning.

🚨 | Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert To Perform "Kerosene" And "Sk8er Boi" At #CMAFest Via: @Jessica_Nichol1 pic.twitter.com/ct9DK5FeOW — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) June 10, 2023

In recent years, Lambert has experimented with her sound, going from country, to folk, to rock. In an interview with CNN, she revealed she’s become more comfortable switching up her musical stylings.

“There were some moments where I was being pushed in directions that I just wasn’t comfortable,” Lambert said. “So I stood my ground, but as I’ve gotten older and more into the industry, I’ve kind of relaxed in that.”

You can see some clips of the performance above.

Avril Lavigne is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.