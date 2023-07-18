At a recent concert, country star Miranda Lambert addressed her audience, saying, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Presumably, many people imagined that Lambert was perhaps overreacting to a fairly innocent, innocuous act by some fans trying to take a photo to help preserve memories of a fun evening seeing one of their favorite performers live on stage. However, more evidence has emerged, and now it sounds more like Lambert was in the right.

As TMZ reports, the group of people in question consisted of six women, one of whom shared their side of the story. That included photos, and it appears the half-dozen concertgoers were on their feet, turned away from Lambert, and seemingly blocking the view of other fans as they took photos of themselves (with the flash on, no less).

In the caption, the woman wrote, “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies [face screaming emoji].”

TMZ also notes that other fans were pleased when Lambert paused the show to address the situation. Furthermore, TikTok videos from the event claim the women’s photoshoot started “several minutes” before Lambert called them out, so it appears Lambert actually exercised quite a bit of patience before addressing them.