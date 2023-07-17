A video of Miranda Lambert from her recent concert is now going viral. The country singer stopped performing to call out some girls in the audience who weren’t fighting or otherwise causing a disturbance. What they were doing was taking a selfie together.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert says in the clip. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

“Shall I start again?” she asks the crowd, after gesturing for them to put their phone down. While the audience seemed to cheer at her remarks, those seeing it online have a very different reaction to it all.

Most have sided with the girls who simply just wanted to remember their time at the show.

“Oh girl… let the girls take their selfie. Their ears are still working, they’re still listening. And they still paid however much money to see and support you. It’s not that deep Miranda…” one user wrote.

“girl just sing and be thankful they didn’t throw a phone at your head the way concerts go today,” another added.

