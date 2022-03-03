Neneh Cherry has returned with an updated version of her signature song, “Buffalo Stance.” For the reimagination, she has enlisted the help of Swedish pop icon Robyn for new vocals and Mapei for an original take on the song’s rap. Dev Hynes also helped produce the new version of “Buffalo Stance,” giving the song his signature smooth, silky production.

Robyn and Cherry have been friends for nearly 30 years, and Cherry remembers feeling captivated the first time seeing Robyn perform in Stockholm.

“I love that I could write an essay with all the things I could say about Robyn and I love that she leaves me speechless at the same time,” Cherry said in a statement. “Her talent is soulful because she leads with her heart and spirit, she is absolutely there, ever present with honest intensity in her offerings which leave me blubbering with hairs standing erect on my arms and legs, dancing on my own talking to myself with a feeling that everything is going to be alright.”

Earlier this week, Cherry received the Icon Award at the NME Awards 2022. This new version of “Buffalo Stance” comes ahead of an upcoming collaboration from Cherry, due later this year.

Check out “Buffalo Stance” above.