The 88Rising-spearheaded music festival, Head In The Clouds, is playfully named after a figure of speech. However, it seems as if their budding signee, Niki, might not have gotten the memo. In the video for her standout single “Backburner,” off her sophomore album Nicole, the singer can’t seem to break free from the haze of an emotionally manipulative relationship.

Although the track, co-produced by Ethan Gruska and Niki, was initially released in 2022 to celebrate the announcement of her forthcoming Nicole World Tour, the musician decided to release an official visual for the track. Directed by Isaac Ravishankara, it finds Niki sharing her vantage point of the doomed romance.

As Niki attempts to find a way to repair the damaged thread of connectivity holding together the partnership, she rewatches old footage recorded to restore the fantasy she cooked up in her mind. However, in the end, her mission proves to be unsuccessful. As the final clip end, Niki’s fantasy world has been toppled, and she’s left to pick up the pieces yet again.

Watch the video for “Backburner” above. To view the full Nicole World Tour schedule, continue below.

Local pre-sales for the Nicole World Tour will be held on May 16 and 17. General tickets for the public will start on May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

05/21 — Forest Hills, NY @ Head in the Clouds

08/01 — Austin TX @ Moody Amphitheater

08/05 — Chicago IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater

08/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/11 — Bangkok, TH @ BCC Hall

09/13 — Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

09/15 — Singapore, SG @ F1 Grand Prix

09/18 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

09/21 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

09/23 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

09/26 — Jakarta, ID @ Jiexpo Hall D2

10/06 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/08 — Paris, FR @ Trianon

10/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg