We know Olivia Rodrigo now as one of the world’s biggest music stars, forging her own rock-inspired path in the pop scene. Day-one fans, though, know that her first brushes with fame came as a child actor, leading the Disney shows Bizaardvark (from 2016 to 2019) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019 to 2022).

While music has been her primary focus over the past few years, Rodrigo seems eager to get back to doing some acting.

During an interview at the Academy’s Governors Awards last night (January 9), Rodrigo told Variety, “I love movies, I love telling stories. I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.” She added, “I just love telling stories, whether than be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

She also noted that she’d like to collaborate with Noah Kahan, saying, “I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days.”

Rodrigo, meanwhile, is coming off a super successful 2023. Her sophomore album Guts was a major hit, as it went No. 1 and yielded the chart-topping single “Vampire” and the top-10 hit “Bad Idea Right?.” She’s also on the list of artists rumored to be headlining Coachella this year, although that has yet to be confirmed.