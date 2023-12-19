Who Is Headlining Coachella 2024?

The Empire Polo Club Grounds in Indio, California, has become one of the most popular locations for live music. This year alone, the inaugural rock festival Power Trip called it home. Next year, Stagecoach Festival will set up shop for its multi-day programming. But the most popular outdoor event held on the grounds is Coachella. With the extravagant two-weekend scheduled to take place in April, curious minds want to know who is headlining.

As of Monday, December 18, the headliners for both weekends, April 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, have not been announced. However, organizers are feeling the pressure based on this year’s atrocity of a set by Frank Ocean (who later dropped out of weekend two). Although Frank did not live up to the hype surrounding his festival return, fans are open to Justin Bieber filling the top slot.

Last year, Bieber postponed his Justice World Tour due to his battle with health complications brought on by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Now, it appears that he could be up to the big feat. Some are also theorizing that given the success of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, it would make sense for her to headline next year’s Coachella. Another name that has been bandied about is Olivia Rodrigo.

It appears ticketholders will have to hold out for just a few more weeks until the confirmed lineup is revealed.