Out of nowhere, Olivia Rodrigo’s emotional single “Drivers License” took over the internet, then unsurprisingly became her first No. 1 song. This week brings more of the same: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 30, “Drivers License” is No. 1 for a second straight week.

.@Olivia_Rodrigo's "Drivers License" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a second consecutive week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 25, 2021

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 30, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 25, 2021

The song is only one of 48 singles to ever debut at No. 1, and now of those, it’s just the 21st to maintain its chart-topping spot for a second week.

Rodrigo recently spoke about her thoughts on the song’s popularity, saying, “I mean, that is just everything. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift — [who] is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her — reached out and was so supportive of the song. I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song.”

Elsewhere on the Hot 100 this week, Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” now credited with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat thanks to the recent remix, jumps from No. 11 all the way up to No. 2. The last time that a song credited to at least three solo women and no other artists placed this high on the chart was nearly 20 years ago, when Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya, and Pink’s “Lady Marmalade” spent five weeks at No. 1 in 2001.

Before this week, the last time that a song credited to at least three solo women (and no other artists) ranked as high as No. 2 on the #Hot100 was @xtina, @LilKim, @MYAPLANET9 & @Pink's "Lady Marmalade" in 2001. The song spent five weeks at No. 1. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 25, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.