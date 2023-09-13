How Much Are Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ Tickets?

Fans are anxious to get their hands on tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo. Today (September 13), the “bad idea, right?” hitmaker announced her Guts World Tour, just days after dropping her sophomore album, Guts. And given how a lot of pre-sales in recent memory have proven disastrous, Rodrigo and her team are working extra hard to make sure that fans get their hands on tickets.

Fans can register for the pre-sale beginning now until September 17 at 10 p.m. EST. The presale will take place on September 20 and 21.

According to a press release that accompanied the tour announcement, standard tickets will range from $49.50 to $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the US.

In addition to these tickets, Rodrigo also plans to launch Silver Star tickets — a limited amount of $20 tickets that fans can purchase in pairs. These tickets within the venue will include limited-view seats, lower, and upper-level seating, as well as the floor, with the exact location of each seat to be revealed on the day of the show upon pick-up from the box office.

VIP packages and charity platinum packages will also be available for purchase, and a portion of those proceeds will go toward Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, benefitting organizations that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.