Olivia Rodrigo is officially set to head out on her Guts World Tour starting next year, as she announced the dates today.

There are currently two ways for fans to register through Ticketmaster for a chance to receive an access code to purchase tickets. The first is the standard fan signup, with a sale being held on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21.

Most interestingly, Rodrigo is offering a new option for something called Silver Star Tickets that fans can purchase. This will make a limited number of tickets available for $20 to her shows. These can only be purchased in pairs and just for two per purchase order. The total amount will also include taxes and fees, so it will wind up being higher.

“Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows,” a press release read.

The release also notes that the Silver Star Tickets will be seated next to each other. The seat locations will not be revealed until customers pick up the tickets on the day of the show from the box office.

View a complete list of dates for Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour here.