Olivia Rodrigo has had a great 2021. The singer had her smash debut single “Drivers License,” which spent several weeks at No. 1 on the singles chart. Her debut album Sour was also a big success, debuting atop the Billboard 200. In a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Rodrigo talked about the many “heartbreak songs” that can be found on her discography, as well as how much they relate to her current life.

“I’ve always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. I wrote heartbreak songs before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly,” Rodrigo admitted. “I’ve always been obsessed with that feeling. There’s nothing more painful that being in that feeling of loss.” She discussed “Drivers License” and how personal that song is to her. “I just remember writing it and feeling like it was a page ripped out of my diary, because it was so intimate and vulnerable,” she said. “I just think there was no other option for me: I had to write it, I had to write it for me, to get it out. I would feel sick if I kept all of that in, but really at the core of it I had to do it for myself.”

She continued, “I was really sad, I was a 17-year-old girl going through my first real heartbreak, but I think a lot of people also think that — listening to my music — I’m a sad, depressed person; that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Definitely not crying on my bedroom floor all the time.”

This comes after Rodrigo spoke to Teen Vogue about working on her sophomore album. “I’m gonna take my time to figure out exactly what I want to say and how I want to say it,” she said.