Dubbing her sound “pop Latin” Poe Leos has more than a few ideas about how the music industry needs to change: Namely, it needs to make her into a pop star. The newly-signed Atlantic Records’ artist is now well on her, but and new video for “Pop Star” doubles down on the concept, as she sings about big dreams from the back of a kitchen, before venturing out into Manhattan to make them a reality.

Directed by one of Uproxx’s favorite visual artists, Michael Garcia, the clip interlaces shots of the kitchen staff at a local neighborhood grill watching the famous star in the front of the house sign autographs and pose for the ‘Gram while waiting for her food. Something in them snaps, and they revolt, leaving the grill behind and taking off in her G-wagon to cruise the city in style. It’s a tongue-in-cheek clip that playfully dissects some of the real divides between working class citizens and the fame and money that making it big in music can bring.

Poe Leos sings in both English and Spanish in the clip, referencing her heritage and the musicians like Romeo Santos have influenced her to include her culture in the music she makes. Born in Mexico and raised in Chicago to a single mother, Leos’ story is the epitome of the American dream, as she debuts today with this new single and video, and sets her sights on the role of pop star.

From the sound of this track, she’s well on her way. Watch the video above and keep an eye out for all things Poe Leos coming in 2020.

Poe Leos is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.