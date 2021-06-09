YouTuber-turned-pop star Poppy has been teasing her pivot to metal music, which she teased with a raucous performance of her track “Eat” at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Now, the singer has teamed up with WWE to usher in her new era of hardcore music with her surprise released EP Eat (NXT Soundtrack).

After appearing on WWE’s NXT for several performances since 2020, the singer used the platform to announce Eat (NXT Soundtrack) on Tuesday night with wrestlers Triple H and William Regal. The new five-track effort features her song “Dark Dark World,” which will be the official theme song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House airing Sunday.

In a statement about her WWE partnership, her label Sumerian Record’s Founder/CEO Ash Avildsen noted the historical nature of the endeavor. “Not since Cyndi Lauper and the birth of Wrestlemania have we seen an iconic female rock star and pro wrestling collide in such a culturally fascinating way,” Avildsen said. “This is a historical moment for Sumerian, an inspiring story for the new generation of WWE fans and a glimpse into the future of what’s to come from the brilliant mind and vision of Poppy.”

Watch Poppy announce the release of her album on WWE NXT above and check out her Eat (NXT Soundtrack) cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Eat”

2. “Say Cheese”

3. “Cue”

4. “Breeders”

5. “Dark Dark World”

Eat (NXT Soundtrack) is out now via Sumerian Records. Get it here.