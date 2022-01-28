Raveena has been having a productive last few months as an artist. Back in 2021, she released the surreal “Tweety” video, and since then, she’s signed to Warner Records and given fans a taste of her own culture with the Bollywood-inspired single “Rush.” That range is part of what earned Raveena a spot on María Zardoya of The Marías’ favorite rising pop stars playlist. Now, she’s preparing a new full-length project called Asha’s Awakening that will be out in just a few days on February 11.

To give fans a preview of that album, tonight she shared “Secret,” which features a cameo from Long Beach rapper Vince Staples. Raveena even gets a little sci-fi with her description of the song: “To me, “Secret” is a song about love that traverses through different dimensions,” she said in a press release. “People on earth are starting to have sensual dreams ignited in them by a space princess — someone they feel like their body knows, but whom they also do not know and cannot reach in this dimension. What if your lover was enticing you from space and you couldn’t reach them in this realm? What if a spirit from an outer dimension ignited your sacral chakra? This is what “Secret” explores.”

Check out all that sacral chakra goodness above, and the full tracklist for Asha’s Awakening below.

1. “Rush”

2. “Secret” (Feat. Vince Staples)

3. “Magic”

4. “Kismet”

5. “Kathy Left 4 Kathmandu”

6. “Mystery”

7. “Circuit Board”

8. “The Internet Is Like Eating Plastic”

9. “Arrival To The Garden Of Cosmic Speculation”

10. “Asha’s Kiss” (feat. Asha Puthli)

11. “Time Flies”

12. “Love Overgrown”

13. “Endless Summer”

14. “New Drugs” (feat. TWEAKS)

15. “Let Your Breath Become A Flower” (Guided Meditation)