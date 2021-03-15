The Grammy For Record Of The Year Goes To Billie Eilish, Again

As one of the big four categories, Record Of The Year is always a hotly contested race. This year, the field was very crowded with viable winners across all different genres. Contenders include the massive “Black Parade” by Beyonce, “Colors” by Black Pumas, the ever-ubiquitous 2020 hit “Rockstar” by DaBaby and featuring Roddy Ricch, “Say So” from Doja Cat, a newer track called “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, one of the early leadoff singles to her new album, Future Nostalgia, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, “Circles” from Post Malone, and finally, “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. So it’s safe to say almost anyone nominated in this category would make sense as a winner.
Considering the “Savage” remix already picked up a win tonight for Best Rap Performance, making Beyonce and Megan the first two women to ever win in that category, and the Houston rapper also won Best New Artist, another victory would’ve been huge for Meg. But after HER won Song Of The Year earlier in the night for her protest song collaboration with Tiara Thomas “I Can’t Breathe,” it seemed like anyone’s game. But, Grammy favorite Billie Eilish came through in the end, picking up her second win of the night. She spent the vast majority of her speech dedicating the award to Megan Thee Stallion. But don’t worry, Billie, Megan had a great night too. Check out the full winners list here and check out Billie’s speech below.
Billie Eilish just pulled an Adele. #grammys pic.twitter.com/5bXJ25v0h2
— Brennan DuBose (@BrennanDuBose) March 15, 2021