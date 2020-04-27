Over the past few months, a handful of songs have found their way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As songs have fallen and risen to the top, though, one constant has been Post Malone’s “Circles” being somewhere in the neighborhood. The single has hung out near the top of the chart for a long time now, and because of that, it just set a new record: “Circles” is No. 6 this week, and it is now the song that has spent the most time in the top 10 of the Hot 100, at 34 straight weeks.

.@PostMalone's "Circles" now holds the record for the most weeks spent in the top 10 of the #Hot100, with 34 total weeks. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) April 27, 2020

33 weeks was apparently a tough barrier to bust through, as “Circles” broke a three-way tie between Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s “Girls Like You,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and Malone’s own Swae Lee-featuring “Sunflower,” all of which spent 33 weeks in the top 10. “Sunflower” appears on Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, as does “Circles,” so two of the four longest-tenured top-10 songs ever come from the same album.

“Circles” made its first chart appearance all the way back on the Hot 100 dated September 14, when it debuted at No. 7. Over the next couple months, the song gradually climbed up the chart until it finally reached No. 1, on the chart dated November 30. It has since fallen off the top spot, but it hasn’t fallen that far at all.

This news comes shortly after Posty teamed up with Travis Barker for a livestream concert that consisted of just Nirvana covers.