Rina Sawayama Has An Idea Of When Her Sophomore Album Will Be Released

UK pop star Rina Sawayama turned heads with her impressive debut LP Sawayama in 2020. The effort led to the chance to collaborate with Elton John and landed on Uproxx’s The Best Pop Albums Of 2020 list. The singer has now set her sights on a sophomore release, and given fans an estimate of its release date.

Sawayama hopped on Twitter for an impromptu Q&A. While she answered many questions about her preferences, like her favorite desert or whether she likes burnt toast, the singer also shared some details about the status of her sophomore album. When a fan asked about a release date, Sawayama gave a ballpark answer of when her listeners should expect to hear it. “next year late summer,” she replied.

next year late summer https://t.co/bDCPYl9Gbe — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) September 21, 2021

The singer followed-up by answering some questions about her songwriting process. She said she started with a “clean slate,” rather than trying to rework old ideas. Sawayama also noted in differences working on music this time around. “all songs on the new record recorded in the UK, written in about 1/20th of the time of the first one, and I’m working with some producers I’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

yes!!! all songs on the new record recorded in the UK, written in about 1/20th of the time of the first one, and I’m working with some producers I’ve always dreamed of https://t.co/Iipo4TzORp — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) September 21, 2021

Though fans can expect to hear Sawayama’s sophomore LP in less than a year, the singer isn’t expecting to release any new singles in 2021. “I don’t think there will be an original single before 2022 cos I need to finish album but there might be a collab coming out this year which I’m soooooooOOOO excited about,” she said.