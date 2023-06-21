Róisín Murphy Releases The Extravagant Single And Video ‘Fader’

Róisín Murphy is back. The beloved singer and producer started off as one-half of the 90s pop duo Moloko, and she’s preparing to release her new album Hit Parade, made in collaboration with DJ Koze. The single “Fader” is out now, and it’s an extravagant, engaging journey.

The track comes with a video that lives up to the vivaciousness of the music. Read what she said about it:

“This idea came to me partly in reaction to making such surreal and ‘other’ imagery for the album artwork, and partly in response to the track itself. I felt I needed a totally authentic space in which to perform ‘Fader.’ The song is about life & death & music and so I went home to where it all started for me. Just as in the music there’s a huge HipHop influence on the video and for me to have the sheer front for that, it needed to ring true and so my home town, Arklow was in fact, the only option. It was a huge task to take on, connecting with local government counselors because we had to close the high street and then, with local groups of all kinds, musicians, dancers, scouts, majorettes, farmers, fishermen etc and much of my family… doing something like this is a massive responsibility and it threatened to overwhelm me at times. But on the day we had Hollywood sunshine and just an incredible sense of goodwill. The people of Arklow made me so proud. It truly turned out to be one of best days of life…”

Watch the video for “Fader” above.

Hit Parade is out 9/8 on Ninja Tune. Find more information about it here.