Sam Smith is giving fans an update on their recent vocal cord issues — and it seems they’re on the mend.

“I’ve just come back from the doctors today,” Smith shared in a new Instagram video over the weekend. “It’s actually really positive news. My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good. It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, and that’s really amazing news.”

Just a few weeks ago, Smith had to leave a performance at Manchester’s AO Arena on May 24 — and was only able to get through four songs. They apologized to fans canceling shows in Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham, that have reportedly not been rescheduled.

Smith described it as “completely out of my control. I’ll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can. I’ll keep you updated moving forward but thank you again.”

“I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have traveled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” they added.

Smith’s next show is scheduled for July 5.

Check out Sam Smith’s video message on their vocal cords and cancellations above.