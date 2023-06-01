Sam Smith is a known fan of pop divas. “If I see Rihanna or Madonna, I fall to the floor,” they told Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. They’re also frequently speak up about LGBTQ+ issues because their identity falls within that community. So, it makes total sense that they would cover “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera to kick off Pride Month with Amazon Music.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard ‘Beautiful’ and how personally it spoke to me,” Smith said in a statement. “The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.”

The stripped-down rendition shows off Smith’s beloved, soft vocals. It’s also a fitting choice, after all of the hate they’ve been receiving as of late for their extravagant onstage performances with devil imagery; one person berated them on the street, calling them a “demonic, twisted, sick bastard.” Luckily, Smith’s success is only rising; they have a collaboration with Madonna on the way.

Listen to Smith’s cover of “Beautiful” below.