Audible has something great going on with its new series, Breakthrough. Breakthrough takes the popular idea of a singing competition show and brings it to the audio-only format for the first time ever, letting artists’ voices and personalities shine brighter than anything else. The two-part finale debuted recently, so if you’re only just hearing about Breakthrough, you can go binge the whole thing now. (Read our introduction to the series before you do that, though.)

The audio-series featured five contestants, among them being Sasha McVeigh, a British singer who moved to Nashville to break into the country music industry. About a week after her Breakthrough season wrapped up, she dropped her first single since the show, “Black Label.” Furthermore, she’s just performed it for The Eye.

The Eye is our performance series in which up-and-coming artists take to an intimate studio space to deliver a rendition of a song in one take, with just one camera and one microphone. For her turn in the studio, McVeigh gave a charismatic performance of her country-rock stomper, in which she’s feeling self-assured about her backroad-friendly lifestyle.

The track starts, “Got an SUV, circa ’96 / My guy’s in the shotgun ’cause he don’t drive stick / Not trying to get hitched: I drive one / Not trying to get rich, but I get it done.” McVeigh delivers those lines and subsequent ones with a swagger and confidence that make it easy to see why she was given a shot on Breakthrough.

Watch McVeigh’s The Eye performance of “Black Label” above.