Well, the popularity of Roddy Ricch has once again proved to be a problem for a pop star.

Earlier this month, when Justin Bieber was gunning to get his new single, “Yummy,” to the No. 1 slot on the Billboard chart, he basically asked fans to help him game the system by teaching them to create a streaming farm. Instead, this plea backfired and led Ricch fans to double down on their own efforts, streaming his hit single “The Box,” which is also an objectively better song than “Yummy,” at least from this critic’s perspective. Needless to say, “The Box” is currently the No. 1 song in the country.

It seems like Selena Gomez would’ve learned her lesson from watching the reaction to ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, but apparently not. Today in an Instagram Stories post, Selena shared an emotional video where she asks fans to stream and listen to Rare on all the platforms because she discovered her record is neck-in-neck with “another incredible artist.” Though she acknowledges she’s said it isn’t about numbers she also calls Rare “the most important album I’ve ever released,” explaining that’s why it matters so much to her that it goes No. 1.

Guess we’ll see who comes out on top next week, but it does seem like Roddy is the only one who isn’t stressing out over the numbers — and getting them anyway. Watch Selena’s plea below.

Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/M67DdfoScx — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) January 16, 2020

