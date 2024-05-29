Selena Gomez has become a titan of business with Rare Beauty, so much so that Time just named Rare of one the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies. Gomez has been taking care of business in her personal life, too, as she has happily discussed how much joy boyfriend Benny Blanco adds to her life. Pre-Blanco, though, Gomez was feeling so “alone” that she made a plan to have children on her own.

In the Time interview, Gomez explained, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

Then she met Blanco. Gomez revealed she initially thought of him has a friend and even had him set her up with somebody. When the two went to a party to meet the mystery man, though, Gomez realized she was into Blanco.

She also spoke about how her experiences have led to her being cautious and how Blanco is different, saying, “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Find the full feature here.