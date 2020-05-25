Those graduating high school and college this year had their plans thrown off course when the pandemic led to schools and universities closing their campuses and moving online. But many celebrities and musicians joined to offer graduates a unique graduation ceremony with touching speeches from The Obamas as well as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and more. Selena Gomez offered her own commencement speech specifically for graduates of immigrant families.

In her heartfelt speech, Gomez reminded graduates of their importance and congratulated them on their achievements:

“Congratulations to all of the immigrads. I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real. And it’s very real to all of the families, and all of you, and your communities. I want you guys to know that you matter. And that your experiences are a huge part of the American story. When my family came here from Mexico, they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I’m a proud third-generation American-Mexican, and my family’s journey and their sacrifices helped me get to where I am today. Mine is not a unique story. Each and every one of you have a similar tale of becoming an American. So, regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds.”

Along with being a musician and actor, Gomez has oftentimes used her public platform to promote the rights of immigrants. Last year, Gomez produced the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented which offers an inside look into the experiences of immigrants in America.

Watch Gomez’s full commencement speech above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.