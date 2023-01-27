After getting roasted on a global scale by Shakira in “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” her ex Gerard Piqué is going public with his new girlfriend. On Wednesday (January 25), the former soccer player posted a photo with Clara Chía Marti for the first time.

After 12 years together, Shakira and Piqué announced that they were separating. Piqué was reportedly caught cheating on Shakira with Marti, which led to the couple’s split. Earlier this month, Shakira teamed up with Bizarrap to release “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” In the diss track, she called out Piqué and Marti by name through clever word puns in Spanish. Shakira also likened their relationship as downgrading to a Twingo car and Casio watch.

After a few months of being spotted together, Piqué finally made his relationship with Marti Instagram-official. He posted a photo with her and surprisingly didn’t turn off or limit the comments. In a between a few comments wishing the couple well, many of Shakira’s fans have commented with her lyrics from “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” One person commented, “Bruh you really did replace a Rolex with a Casio.” Another person wrote in Spanish, “Clara-mente (clearly) you both are no longer hiding it.”

Earlier this week, Shakira and Bizarrap debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The song marked Shakira’s first time appearing in the top 10 of the chart in 15 years; In 2007, “Beautiful Liar,” her duet with Beyoncé, reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.