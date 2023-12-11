The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has been enjoying a bit of a break, but the program is back in full force this week. New episodes resume tonight (December 11), so here are the musical guests for this week’s shows.

Olivia Rodrigo — Monday, December 11

Rodrigo has been all over late-night TV in the past, but this week will mark her first time doing Colbert. Her Late Show debut comes after a massive year that saw her serve as Saturday Night Live musical guest this past weekend and release her new album Guts earlier in the year.

The show’s interview guest will be Former United States Representative and potential presidential candidate Liz Cheney.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — Tuesday, December 12

Isbell, meanwhile, has been on Colbert a handful of times since 2016. He and his 400 Unit released their latest album, Weathervanes, this June.

Also appearing on the episode will be The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson.

Beyond Monday and Tuesday, no musical guests are currently scheduled to appear on The Late Show this week. On Wednesday the 13th, Colbert’s guests will be DC cinematic universe mainstay Jason Momoa and Leo co-writer and co-director Robert Smigel. Then, on Thursday the 14th, he’ll chat with Barbie director Greta Gerwig and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott. There is no new episode of The Late Show set to air on Friday the 15th.