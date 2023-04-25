Just days after releasing his new album, D-Day, through his Agust D solo project, BTS’ Suga is keeping fans entertained with some special surprises tied to the record. One of which is a brand-new music video for “Amygdala.”

“So, is all countless suffering for my own good? / What didn’t kill me only made me stronger / And I begin to bloom like a lotus flower once again,” he sings on the track.

Visually, Suga grapples with a traumatic car accident as he sits in a dark room alone with his troubling thoughts, doubling as a metaphor for mental health. It follows his previously-released video for “Haegeum,” which dropped last week and found him fighting with himself — as he played both a cop and a criminal.

As for what’s next, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has begun teasing Suga’s upcoming appearance on the show, where he’ll make his late-night solo debut on May 1. BTS is currently on hiatus as the other members are completing their mandatory military service, leaving those remaining able to explore their individual musical careers.

Just a spoonful of #SUGA. ☕️ @BTS_twt's SUGA makes his U.S. late night solo debut May 1 on #FallonTonight! #SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/0q3oKh7REP — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 24, 2023

Suga is also touring North America as Agust D later this summer. A complete list of tour dates and ticketing info can be found here.

Check out Agust D’s music video for “Amygdala” above.