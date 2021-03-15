On her album Folklore, Taylor Swift does a lot of reminiscing, whether it’s in character or in her own voice. On one particularly lovestruck (perfect) song, “Invisible String,” she notes how much her own behavior has changed since falling in love with her now-partner, Joe Alwyn: “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.” Well, however short-lived the romance between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles was (1989 standout “Style” is reportedly about him), there seems to be zero, ahem, bad blood between the pair anymore.

At tonight’s Grammys, Taylor wasn’t just fake-smile happy for Harry when his cult favorite Fine Line track “Watermelon Sugar” picked up the award for Best Pop Solo Pop Performance. No, she stood all the way up and gave a standing ovation for his win and was nodding her head in approval! Even though he was besting her own track, “Cardigan,” in the category. Well that is definitely a different Taylor. Isn’t maturity a wonderful thing to possess? Or perhaps true love is what does the trick.

Either way, when fans noticed the interaction they had a wide variety of thoughts on the matter. Check out some of the best reactions below, and remember, odds are Taylor simply knew that Folklore was going to win Album Of The Year, so what did a smaller genre-specific category matter anyway? Mostly though, fans are thrilled to see this friendship has reached such a positive place. Can we get a collab now? Fine Line remixes?

taylor swift is so happy for harry styles. i love it #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lk17NTphsU — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 15, 2021

harry styles winning a grammy and taylor swift standing up and clapping for him even though she lost the grammy he won. send tweet. pic.twitter.com/JcqcU2Waxi — sagi ☾ ☼ ≋ (@everloreloverep) March 15, 2021

therapy: expensive taylor swift clapping for harry styles after winning his first grammy and tay being the first one to stand up: free pic.twitter.com/sCpqZeHl56 — roaina (@jeyannnny) March 15, 2021

TAYLOR SWIFT CLAPPING FOR HARRY STYLES AFTER HE WON HIS FIRST EVER #GRAMMYs AWARD !!! MY HAYLOR HEART JUST SHATTERED ❤️🥲 pic.twitter.com/jBVMAKJFa3 — The Swift Life (@Teaandfacts123) March 15, 2021

Taylor was the FIRST to stand up after Harry was announced as the winner for Best Pop Solo Performance! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aXvMXatdLv — Harry & Taylor Updates 💛💛 (@TheHaylorNation) March 15, 2021

sorry this is literally like full circle like 1989 came from memories they shared and now she just watched him win his first grammy… life is so funny and weird — 🪴 (@haylor) March 15, 2021

TAYLOR CLAPPING FOR HARRY JUST ADDED YEARS TO MY LIFE — fearlessly, sarah✰ (@thelasttay) March 15, 2021

taylor said harry was the first time she became friends with an ex and she was the first one to stand up when he won his first grammy haylor breakdown hours pic.twitter.com/rJuXXXIuI3 — nicole andrea (@unsaidcharliee) March 15, 2021