Although she’s wrapped up the first leg of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift‘s fans are still lining up in droves to see her. But not every spot is appropriate for a meet and greet with Swifties—especially not at her best friend’s wedding.

This weekend, producer Jack Antonoff is reportedly set to marry actress Margret Qualley. Ahead of the ceremony, Antonoff celebrated the impending nuptials at a restaurant called The Black Whale in Beach Haven, New Jersey last night (August 18), according to TMZ. At the star-studded rehearsal dinner were several of Antonoff’s close friends and collaborators, including Cara Delevigne, Lana Del Rey, and of course, Swift.

When Swifies caught wind that their queen would be at the restaurant, they took to the surrounding streets, in hopes to catch a glimpse of Swift.

The streets were reportedly impassable, however, the restaurant did, in fact, hire extra security ahead of time.

Swift and Del Rey were said to have left the rehearsal dinner at around 9 p.m., while Antonoff and crew reportedly celebrated late into the night.

Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding is reportedly set to take place today (August 19)

Fans swarmed the New Jersey venue where Taylor Swift was spotted attending Jack Antonoff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/7Ybr3QLdAZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

You can see some clips and pictures taken outside of the rehearsal dinner venue above.