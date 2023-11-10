Taylor Swift is one of only four recording artists to win the Grammy for Album of the Year three times, along with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon. Will she be the first to win it four times?

Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album, is up for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. Her competition in the category includes The Record by boygenius, Guts by Olivia Rodrigo, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey, and SOS by SZA (who leads all artists with nine nominations). Swift, who previously took home Album of the Year for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore, wasn’t done there: she’s eligible to win in five other categories.

Here’s the full list:

-Album of the Year for Midnights

-Record of the Year for “Anti-Hero”

-Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero”

-Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero”

-Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” ft. Ice Spice

-Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights

It’s unknown at this time if Swift will perform at the Grammys — or whether she’ll watch it at home with her cats, like the rest of us.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards air on CBS and Paramount+ on February 4, 2024. You can find the full list of nominations here.