Taylor Swift is facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from Evermore, a fantasy amusement park based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Court documents that were reviewed by Pitchfork reveal that the singer’s ninth album of the same name is at the root of the lawsuit, with the plaintiffs claiming it caused confusion for guests of the park and negatively affected their searchability on Google. The park is requesting millions in damages, as well as all legal fees.

The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court in Utah on February 2, nearly two months after Swift released Evermore. The park’s director of human resources claims that some of the guests who attended asked if “the Evermore Album was the result of a collaboration between Evermore and Taylor Swift or some other type of relationship.” The singer’s team denied the accusations in a letter filed to court where they called the lawsuit “baseless.”

“Put simply, the Swift Parties have not infringed your client’s trademark,” the letter says. “It is inconceivable that there is any likelihood of confusion between your client’s theme park and related products and Ms. Swift’s music and related products.” Her team also says that the theme park’s merchandise, which includes “small dragon eggs, guild patches, and a small dragon mount,” is not similar to the items that Swift sells on her website. The singer’s team also declined the park’s request to “cease and desist from [the] use of the EVERMORE trademark.”

(via Pitchfork)